As George Clooney turns 60 today, we look back at the amazing and iconic career he’s had. George, who started as a young TV actor with guest appearances in TV shows like the Golden Girls, Roseanne, and The Facts of Life, went on to bigger and better roles, carving himself as one of the best leading actors.

So far in his lifetime, he has already won Emmys, Oscars, Golden Globes... He’s made appearances on all the late night talk shows, scored a Time magazine cover and has been named in Time’s Most Influential People list multiple times. In 2018, he was awarded the well-deserved Life Achievement Award by the American Film Institute.

Through his journey, he has earned his status as a Hollywood icon. Today we celebrate his milestone birthday with a gallery of some of his work.