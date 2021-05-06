It’s Cinco de Mayo! The holiday is often confused with Mexican Independence Day (September 16, 1810), but it’s a day of remembrance, commemorating the Mexican army’s victory over the French forces during the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. History aside, the holiday has been used by many in the United States as a reason to eat tacos, drink tequila, and show up to work hungover the next day.

Salma Hayek has always been proud of her motherland and celebrates the cultural holidays on Instagram. Take a look at the Mexican actresses Cinco de Mayo posts over the years before you have one of our recommended cocktails.