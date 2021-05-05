Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
There is nothing more tender than a mother’s love. In celebration of this year’s Mother‘s Day, scroll below to see a collection of sweet and affectionate moments between some celebs and their moms. It’s clear in these pics that there are special bonds and some of these moms look obviously proud and mesmerized by their offspring.
Agatha Christie once said:
“A mother‘s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity. It dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path.”
