If you love the Star Wars franchise, you are certainly not in bad company. There are so many celebrities who just like you, are total admirers. The famous also geek out like we do, from high-profile celebs like Julia Roberts, Rhianna, Matt Damon, models like Bella and Gigi Hadid and super athletes like Tom Brady and Serena Williams. Even Royalty like Prince Harry and Prince William are total fans.

So, May the Force be with you this Fourth of May and to all the celebs that are as dedicated to their fandom as we are.