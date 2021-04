Jessica Alba has been included in several publications’ lists as one of the most attractive celebrities. She was featured on Maxim Magazine’s Hot 100 list multiple times and was voted as the fifth Sexiest Female Star in a Hollywood.com poll. She is also one of People Magazine’s 50 Most Beautiful People of 2005 and was named among Playboy’s “25 Sexiest Celebrities.” In 2012, People named her one of the year’s “Most Beautiful at Every Age.”