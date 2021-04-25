Happy Oscars 2021 ! Despite delays and restrictions, the show has found a way to safely go on in person. The 93rd edition of Hollywood’s biggest night requires the most preparations yet for attendees. From safety tests to enlisting glam squads, nominees like Andra Day and celebrity presenters like Laura Dern are pulling out all the stops.

Scroll through to see how your favorite stars are getting ready for the internationally-acclaimed ceremony! And be sure to check back for updates...