Britney Spears finally answered her most asked fan question. Click any recent post on the 39-year-old superstar’s Instagram page, and you’ll no doubt find fans incessantly asking her if she’s OK. Her strange social media presence has played a part in catapulting the #FreeBritney movement to the forefront of pop culture conversations. While Britney typically plays coy and doesn’t address headlines head on, the star finally decided to speak out on Friday, April 16.

The pop princess answered three questions to the camera from the veranda of her sprawling estate. “I’m here to answer all of your questions,” she prefaced in the clip. “The first main question you guys have been asking me is basically when I‘m in my living room, do I get dizzy when I’m spinning so much?” she added.

“Yes I get extremely dizzy, but I’m a dancer so as long as I have a focus point for my head as I turn… usually in the end it’s not as bad,” she answered. Her next question was “what does the red refrigerator mean on my Instagram?” “Honestly I just thought it was cool,” she shared, noting that it had no deeper meaning. Referring to the post, which touches on a larger conspiracy about Brit’s gram and specific colors, she quipped: “I thought it was vintage, it was red and just really cool.”

Last, but certainly not least, Britney got to the topic fans seem to care most about: her wellbeing. “Am I OK?” she asked. “Yes, I’m totally fine. I’m extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children… I‘m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself.” Britney shares two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline: Jayden James, 14, and Sean Preston, 15.

“This was me yesterday before I went to Malibu randomly in my boyfriend‘s brown blazer to stay in disguise ... but shit ... the paps still found me 🙄🙄🙄 !!!!” she wrote in the caption, touching on the paparazzi’s relentlessness. “I did find a cool new store that I suggest called @brandymelvilleusa,” she continued, going on to say: “I’m so excited for summer ☀️☀️☀️... what have you guys been up to ???”