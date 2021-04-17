Good times are here! Pharrell and prolific business partner David Grutman celebrated the opening of their new hotel and it was grand to say the least. The Goodtime Hotel opened its swanky collection of intimate spaces with a star-studded soiree in Miami on Friday, April 16. From Kim Kardashian mingling with Maluma to the Victoria Beckham kicking off her birthday weekend, it looked like an event to remember.

Scroll through to step inside the first major and normal-looking celebrity party we’ve seen since the pandemic started: