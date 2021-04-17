The world’s most powerful couple just celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in sin city. Beyoncé has been sharing amazing photos with Jay-Z from their trip to Las Vegas, Nevada and the couple looked dressed to impressed. Bey looked stunning in an all-white suit that was covered in gold “Beyonce” nameplates and chains. Jay chose a casual look and rocked an all-black outfit with sweats, a baseball hat, and white kicks.﻿

The couple’s official wedding anniversary is April 4th. They got married in 2008 in a secret ceremony with friends and family in New York. Thirteen years later, They’ve certainly had their ups and downs, but despite the “Becky with the good hair” the rich and famous parents are going strong raising the next generation of Carter’s. Take a look at Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi’s parents’ big night in Vegas.