Madonna might be 62 but her latest Instagram post proves that she continues to age like fine wine. The legendary singer looked iconic in a colorful Gucci outfit with fishnet stockings and military boots. Madonna was dressed to impress for the first screening of her concert film “Madame X.” She referenced her designer get-up in caption writing, “I’m so Gucci.” The film was screened in a 500 seat theatre but she explained only 12 people were in attendance. Regardless, the “Material Girl” singer said it “GREAT” to see it on a big screen and “can’t wait to show it to the world.” She also thanked everyone who worked hard on the project and even though they aren’t finished she sees “light at the end of the tunnel.”

Madonna kicked off her Madame X Tour in September of 2019 in New York City, following the release of her 14th studio album with the same name. As noted by Dailymail, several North American tour dates were canceled due to a knee injury she said caused her ‘indescribable’ and ‘overwhelming pain.’ Since then, Madonna has made an amazing recovery and is back on her feet hitting fierce poses. Check out how incredible the singer looks below: