Michael Jordan’s wife can be one of the most under-the-radar celebrities in the sports industry. Yvette Prieto not only caught Michael’s eye during a night in Miami but also has made a self-made career in modeling. Michael was married previously with Juanita Vanoy before meeting Yvette. There are many facts about the life of this iconic basketball player that people don’t know. The newly released docu-series The Last Dance chronicles all about the final season of the Chicago Bulls superstar but what about his romantic life? Though this iconic superstar is known for his scoring and defense skills, Michael also has a wife that supports him every step of the way. Read to discover more about Michael’s number one fan and the woman who keeps his heart beating.