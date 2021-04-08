María de los Ángeles Félix Güereña, known as María Félix, is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses of Mexican cinema. Born in 8 April of 1914 in Álamos, Sonora, Mexico, Félix is one of the sixteen children military officer Bernardo Félix Flores, and Josefina Güereña Rosas had.

At the age of 17, her beauty began to attract attention, and later she was crowned as a Beauty Queen at the University of Guadalajara. After a failed marriage and giving birth to her only child, Félix decided to move to Mexico City, where she started working as a receptionist in a plastic surgeon’s office.