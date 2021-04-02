If you didn’t know Jennifer Lopez was on set in the Dominican Republic filming “Shotgun wedding” you might be alarmed by her recent posts on Instagram. On Thursday the actress and producer shared a series of photos in a dirty, and bloody, but still, fabulous wedding dress paired with black lace-up combat boots. Lopez also had fake blood around her knees and knuckles. It looked like it could have been a sequel to “Enough” if Slim hadn’t killed Mitch.

Josh Duhamel will star alongside Lopez in the film and fans can expect a hilarious and adrenaline-fueled adventure as their characters Darcy and Tom try to save their loved ones- if they don’t kill each other first. JLo is working on a gorgeous set, she captioned the post, “Sitting by my favorite lagoon.” Check out the beautiful pictures of Lopez working in paradise.