Beyoncé is feeling herself in her Wednesday outfit. The global superstar has been posting stunning shots on her Instagram account in a matching denim jacket and mini skirt outfit, a white crop top, and a white belt dripping in gold chains with a gold jeweled necklace and sunglasses. She finished the look-off with a black Chanel purse. According to DailyMail, the acid wash mini skirt is by Alessandra Rich and features a quilted texture similar to the Chanel bag. The skirt is $500 but don’t get ready to swipe your card because it‘s sold out.

It looks like Beyoncé used her fresh denim outfit to spend some quality time with Blue Ivy Carter and her twins Rumi and Sir Carter. She shared a selfie making kissy faces with her mini-me and two rare photos of the 3 year old twins playing with their back turn towards the camera. According to E! the family ate at the celebrity favorite Japanese hotspot Nobu in Malibu before playing in the water nearby. Check out Bey’s fierce poses and the rare pics or her kids here.