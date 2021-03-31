Spring has arrived and with it one of the most anticipated launches of the season: the new collection of Anabella Shoes created by Miami-based, Venezuelan designer Rossy Sánchez.

This new brand burst onto the market just 2 years ago, after three years of marketing studies and production preparation to carve out a niche within the footwear industry. The designer has set her sights on reclaiming feminine elegance and the images from her Spring/Summer 2021 collection convey that essence of femininity. The campaign for the new collection was produced at the iconic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables for its atmosphere of tradition, heritage and Spanish roots. The hotel is a true architectural jewel of Miami and the perfect setting to unveil the new collection from Anabella by Rossy Sanchez.



We hope you enjoy this preview of the newest collection from Anabella by Rossy Sanchez.