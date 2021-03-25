Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
If you are a kid that can’t go to have fun due to the coronavirus pandemic, but your mom is Kim Kardashian, you best believe that she will bring the entertainment to your backyard.
The tv-personality and businesswoman hired a designer to build a miniature version of her neighborhood Hidden Hills just for her babies at her mansion in California.
