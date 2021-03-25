Kimora Lee Simmons’ daughters are all grown up and ready to support the family business. On Wednesday Kimora’s iconic Baby Phat brand posted a series of photos on Instagram of her daughters Ming Lee, 21, and Aoki Lee, 18, modeling some new looks for the brand.

Kimora shares the girls with her ex-husband Russel Simmons and they are both currently attending college. Aoki is studying at Harvard while Ming is enrolled at New York University, per DailyMail. But they know how to hit the books, model, and design. According to the outlet they are both signed to One Model Management and have been co-designing with their mama who relaunched her famous brand in 2019. Both of the girls look amazing in their cut-out dresses and hit their fiercest poses. Take a look at the smart and stylish Simmons sisters making mama proud.