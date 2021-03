The Office alum Jenna Fischer masked up and stepped out for a midday stroll, making it clear that while the mask was required for entry, the fanny pack was all her. “Please comment as much as you want on my hip/fanny pack as I would like to know if I am, in fact, on trend,” she wrote.

For what it’s worth, we think her “Herschel Supply Co Fifteen Hippack” is absolutely on trend.