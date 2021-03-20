Everyone knows Billie Eilish’s signature black hairstyle with neon green highlights. The singer rocked the hairstyle for nearly two years, first debuting it in 2019. Her fans were thrilled with the look but she eventually started getting some hate for wearing the hairstyle for so long. Eilish clapped back at her fans last year in December and said the look was a sign that she’s doing well mentally, per allure. “This is the longest I‘ve had the same hair color since I was 13 & that’s on mental stability and growth leave me alone lsjdkksjdjs😭😭😭,” she wrote. “It’s called not being depressed anymore pls just be happy for me,” she added.

But two days ago the “bad guy” singer shocked the internet when she debuted a blonde look. Then she posted a TikTok revealing that she’s been wearing a black and green wig for the last two months as she made the quiet transformation. Eilish looks beautiful and the color is pretty close to the natural hair color she had when she was a little girl. The Grammy award-winning artist has always been able to rock any hair color though. From the blues, the pinks, and the greens, here’s proof that Eilish can rock any hair color.