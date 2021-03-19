Last week the internet exploded with reports that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez broke up and ended their engagement. With that shocking news came rumors that A-Rod was unfaithful to JLo. According to Page Six, the couple was even prepping to tell their kids about the breakup, and they were exploring how to divide their assets. But sources told the outlet they stayed up all night Friday hashing it out.

The power couple then released their joint statement Saturday saying all the reports were false. By Sunday the ex Yankees star flew to the Dominican Republic for an emergency makeup session and photos have emerged of them greeting each other with a sweet kiss. Check out pictures of their adorable reunion below: