Meghan Markle has been the topic of conversation for a while but especially after her sit-down interview special with her husband Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey that aired a few weeks ago on CBS. Prior to entering the royal family, the world knew Markle for her acting roles in the TV drama, ‘Suits,’ and in the movies ‘Horrible Bosses,’ ‘Get Him to the Greek,’ and more.

Following her interview special revealing a lot about her role in the royal family and what she’s experienced being a royal the past few years, according to IMDb’s Star Meter chart, Markle is the most popular star in the world this week.

The website’s page looks at page impressions on a person’s IMDb profile and on any movies and TV shows they’ve appeared in, according to We Got You Covered. Despite Markle retiring from acting since her wedding to Harry in 2018, Markle is still at the top of the list of the website that focuses on films, TV shows, and more.

In celebration of Markle’s title, here’s a walk down memory lane of some of the shows and movies Markle has acted in.