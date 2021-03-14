Tom Cruise is selling his famous ranch in Telluride, Colorado for $39.5 million. The 58-year-old action star is saying goodbye to his home which you may recognize from his famous 2008 interview with Oprah , or perhaps his big baby photos reveal with Katie Holmes. Sotheby‘s International Realty nabbed the listing, which is set on a whopping 320 acres of land.

While we all don’t have millions to shell out, we can still take a virtual tour of the sprawling estate. Scroll through to step inside and daydream about living in the gorgeous mountain home!