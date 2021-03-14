The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked UK’s Mother’s Day in the most touching way. Kate Middleton and Prince William released a series of adorable cards their children made for the late Princess Diana on Sunday, March 14. Prince George , seven, Princess Charlotte , five, andeven Prince Louis , two, got crafty in the name of the holiday, writing cards to their father’s beloved mom. The royal family shared the sweet drawings and notes on the official Kensington Palace, touching on how this year many people are away from their loved ones.

“This year Mother’s Day will be different once again,” the caption read, referencing the need for people to stay safe at home. “Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again.” The statement added that “for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging.”

“Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William,” the palace wrote. “Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day.”

Scroll through to see their beautiful handmade cards!