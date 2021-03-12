Leave it to Spanish actress and model, Elsa Pataky to look stunning regardless of what she wears. Whether she’s in a casual t-shirt and jeans combo, a bohemian style dress for a photoshoot, or she’s strolling on the beach in a bikini, the 44-year-old always wows us with her beauty.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that Pataky looks incredible in specifically a bathing suit because the actress is passionate about exercise and healthy living. We decided to round up 10 of the best moments Pataky turned heads on the beach looking like a golden goddess.