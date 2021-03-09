Elsa Pataky has been a busy bee lately. Last week we learned about the Spanish actress’s love for fitness and how she likes to get her friends involved in her workouts when they’re together. Then we saw the 44-year-old out bike riding around Sydney with her husband Chris Hemsworth.

Just yesterday, photos surfaced of Pataky looking beyond stunning in bright, citrus colored looks for a photoshoot she was recently partaking in. The ‘Fate of the Furious’ actress frolicked around Sydney‘s Centennial Park, showing off her toned physique in a plunging orange look that consisted of a pleated skirt and long puffed bishop-style sleeves, with her dark wavy hair cascading down, paired with a bold lip and natural looking makeup.

For the bohemian style photoshoot, Pataky also wore an orange wrapped knit top paired with white shorts that put the 44-year-old’s toned legs on display and a yellow turtleneck knit dress. The mother of three walked around barefoot giving off a carefree and lively vibe to the camera. Another look she donned for the shoot was a striped puffed sleeve blouse and yellow high-waisted printed shorts.

It’s unknown what Pataky was shooting for but whatever it was, the photos look beautiful! Keep scrolling to see other looks from Pataky’s shoot.