Someone might need to tell Brian Austin Green why people are celebrating International Women’s Day because he celebrated the Holiday in the weirdest way possible. While everyone on social media is sharing inspiring quotes and honoring the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women throughout history, the 47-year-old actor decided to share old pictures of him with his exes- including Megan Fox, Vanessa Marcil, and Tiffani Amber Theissen. Check out the bizarre tribute here: