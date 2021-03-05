If Matthew McConaughey ever gets stressed he now has a gorgeous home in Hawaii to go relax. It was revealed this week the 51-year-old actor purchased a $7.85 million single-level vacation home on the Kohala coast of Hawaii. The huge estate is part of the exclusive 5 stars Kukio Beach and Golf Club and the views are picture-perfect. McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves have a property in Austin, Texas that they call home but once they visit their Hawaiian estate they might never want to leave. Per the Kukio listing: Check out photos of the stunning home and find out what’s inside.