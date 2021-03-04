The Kardashian pet list is growing! Kylie Jenner announced last week she bought a puppy named Kevin and today Kim Kardashian introduced North West’s… bearded dragon. North decided to name the scaly lizard “Speed“ and according to Kim, they go everywhere together. They’ve had the reptile for months but Kim finally decided to introduce Speed to the world after she had a makeover. And in total Kardashian fashion, the Skims CEO made custom Skim Cozy outfits for her new cold blooded daughter. Check out some pics of Speed and find out more about the four legged bearded Kardashian below.