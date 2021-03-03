Brooklyn Beckham is showing love for his family and fiancé. The 21-year-old has been sharing sweet photos on his Instagram with his parents and siblings to his 12 million followers and it‘s a beautiful sight to see how close the famous family is. Brooklyn is engaged to actress, writer and producer, Nicola Anne Peltz, and by the photos, it’s clear she fits in great with the Beckhams. The eldest Beckham child wrote heartfelt captions for each photo that make you smile. Check out the beautiful Beckham family photos he shared below: