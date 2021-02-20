By now you’ve probably seen a photo of Kim Kardashian’s Skims Valentines collection photoshoot featuring her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner. The photos were stunning but two of the famous sisters were obviously missing- Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. The photos went viral and many came up with various reasons as to why Khloe and Kourtney were missing from the shoot. On Friday Kourtney cleared the air on Instagram and said she “wasn’t invited to the sister shoot.” Kourtney posed in a red two-piece from the collection in her giant closet and captioned the post, “Since I wasn’t invited to the sister shoot.” She went even further and photoshopped herself onto one of the photos. Check out her hilarious day of trolling: