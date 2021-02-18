Sebastián Yatra has been visiting Mexico over the last few days and spent some time in Jalisco to visit one of his besties, Alejandro Fernandez. The Colombian heartthrob spent time on Fernandez’s beautiful oceanfront property in Puerto Vallarta. Fernandez family calls the secret property a bunker and it hides somewhere surrounded by sea and vegetation, per GrosbyGroup. The “bunker” has been a refuge for Fernandez and his children since the start of the pandemic. The singers shared iconic photos from their hang out on their Instagram and celebs and fans fawned over their bromance in the comments. Check out the stunning photos of them enjoying the sunset with a glass of wine: