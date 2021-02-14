Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
February is an extra special time for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez . In addition to bringing Valentine’s Day along, it’s also the month when the lovebirds first met. On Sunday, February 14, the 51-year-old superstar treated fans to an inside look at their 2021 festivities along with a sugary love note that’s sure to give you all the warm fuzzies. Scroll through to see all the most loved-up photos!
