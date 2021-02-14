Jennifer penned a heartfelt note to her love in the caption, writing: “February is our special month... our anniversary month... We met again for the first time on February 1st... the first time we went out was two days later and since then there hasn’t been a day we haven’t been together or spoken... you keep me laughing...I love your wickedly funny sense of humor... and how you always try to make every room you enter a more joyful one... I love you and all you do for me and with me....you are my funny valentine.”