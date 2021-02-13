Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Love is in the air! Celebrities and royals alike were bitten by the lovebug this Valentine’s Day week. Scroll through to gaze at the latest and greatest star photos of the week, as Salma Hayek and more estrellas we love strut through the second week of February with a socially-distant bang.
MORE:
Cardi B lays down her Valentine’s Day gift giving rules
Raise a glass to love with one of these Valentine’s Day cocktail recipes
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!