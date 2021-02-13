Alessandra Ambrosio posted yet another sunbathed shot on Friday, February 12, along with an empowering note: “STAND TALL AND PROUD. Sink your roots into the earth. Go out on a limb. Be true to yourself. Drink plenty of water. Remember your roots. Enjoy the view.”

The model posed in Fernando de Noronha, a volcanic archipelago on the coast of Brazil. I mean if you’re going to travel during a pandemic, at least it’s to a fairly remote location, right?