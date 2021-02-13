With Valentine’s Day just two days away, it’s the perfect time for Kim Kardashian to break the internet and turn a profit. Kim’s shape-wear company Skims announced a Valentine’s Collection dropping on the 14th and the business woman knew just who to hire to model the pieces- herself and sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian were not in the shoot but perhaps they were just busy. Considering Kendall has topped the list of highest-paid models in the world since 2018, it’s a smart move. Kim, Kendall, and Kylie were posting behind the scenes looks of the shoot in their stories Tuesday morning and soon after posted the red hot pictures on their Instagram. Collectively, the posts have gotten over 20million likes and counting. Check out some of the jaws dropping pictures from the shoot: