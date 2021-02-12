Tyra Banks has a new mansion to use as her runway. The model, host, and businesswoman purchased a $4.7 million Malibu beach mansion, per Realtor. Built-in 1982, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom, two-story home sits right on the Malibu coastline and has stunning views of the Pacific. The iconic host paid $4,717,555 for the contemporary home but just like some of the models on “America’s Next Top Model”, it’s going to need some updates and upgrades. Check out her stunning ocean from home:

