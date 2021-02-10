Ivanka Trump and her brood appear to be enjoying life post-White House. Since leaving Washington, D.C. and heading south to Florida, the former first daughter and her husband Jared Kushner, who both served as advisers to former President Donald Trump, have been spotted hitting the beach and visiting the Everglades with their kids, Arabella, nine, Joseph, seven, and Theodore, four.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Ivanka and Jared have signed a deal to lease a condo in the luxurious oceanfront Arte, located in Miami’s Surfside neighborhood. Per the outlet, the “deal is thought to be an interim measure while the couple builds a house on a lot they recently purchased on Miami’s Indian Creek Island for $32 million.”

From her warm weather style to family outings, see what Ivanka has been up to in South Florida...