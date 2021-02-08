Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal brought the heat to the Super Bowl LV. Shaq hosted a star-studded three-hour event packed with challenges, musical performances, and more to offer fans more entertainment during the pre-show coverage. “I’ve been watching football for a long time, and the pregame stuff has always been boring. So we’re going to change it, especially with everyone at home this year,” O’Neal told the Associated Press. “We’re going do something that’s fun and entertaining.”

“After sitting down with my team … I realized there was a real need to bring Americans the ultimate Big Game Sunday Countdown show,” O’Neal told Pollstar. “What do people watch before the big game usually? Nothing! A bunch of old guys in suits who used to play when I was a kid. We are about to change that all up. It’s about time, am I right?” he asked.

Medium Rare Celebrities competing at the Shaq Bowl Hot Wing eating contest.

The Shaq Bowl, presented by Mercari, included a TRUFF Hot Wing eating contest. In the competition, rapper Nelly , Spice Adams, and models Olivia Culpo and Winnie Harlow defy their tastebuds with the luxury truffle-infused hot sauce.

Just like the Super Bowl, the show included a Pepsi Halftime Show with Shaquille O’Neal, a.k.a. DJ Diesel, as a performer. Migos, Jack Harlow, and R&B singer Bryson Tiller also had special appearances.