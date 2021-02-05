The Weeknd might be singing at the Super Bowl LV half time show, but his dating history shows he is far from being a player. We all know that there isn’t a limit to how many relationships a person should have before getting married; however, the Canadian singer’s list seems quite average for someone in the entertainment industry.

The 30-year-old songwriter and record producer started his career in 2010, and as of this writing, he has been linked to only three public figures.