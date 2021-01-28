The Paris haute couture shows, staged every year in January and July, are about selling the dream. This time designers and fashion houses are finding new and innovative ways to show their collections due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Chanel found a super chic way to do so.

Creative Director Virginia Viard decided to commission a one of a kind family portrait photo album to highlight things we are missing most such as freedom, dancing, parties on summer evenings and most of all family gatherings.

Chanel

In this series of portraits, the house of Chanel reflects that it is a very chic family that includes major celebrities like Penelope Cruz , Vanessa Paradis, Marion Cotillard, Lily-Rose Depp among others who have been longtime house muses captured by the lens of Anton Corbijn and unveiled on January 26th.

Chanel

Viard wanted to bring the models together for family portraits, like those you see in photo albums, so they all gathered at 31 rue Cambon-newly redecorated by superstar decorator Jacques Grange- where they had fittings and were dressed with the new couture collection, as well as vintage pieces, then they happily posed for the superb black and white portraits in the heart of Maison Chanel couture Salons.

Take a look at some of the magnificent Chanel family portraits and experience a magical family portrait gallery.