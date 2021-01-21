Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The already first lady Jill Biden has been the support and the fundamental baton for her husband Joe.
The inauguration ceremony has made today a historic day for many reasons - the COVID-19 pandemic, the recent assault on the Capitol that has increased security measures, the absence of public, that of the outgoing president for the first time in 150 years or the first female Vice President.
