While history is in the making, Hollywood stars made sure to support the United States’ new President and Vice President during the inauguration ceremony. To kick off the musical performances, singer, songwriter, and actress Lady Gaga took the ceremony stage to sing the National Anthem, followed by Latina Powerhouse Jennifer Lopez , who took the mic to perform “This Land Is My Land” and “America The Beautiful.”

“A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls,” Gaga said on social media.

“What an honor to spend a few moments with these brave men and women. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I honor you today and everyday 🇺🇸,” Lopez said.

Country icon Garth Brooks also performed after Dr. Jill Biden called him personally. “I‘ve played for every president there is, since Carter, with the exception of Reagan. This is an honor for me to get to serve... and it’s one of the things that, if my family is around, no matter who the president-elect is, it’s an honor to be asked,” he said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Right after the inauguration ceremony, the inaugural committee will hold several virtual events to celebrate President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris .

List of performers and guests

“Parade Across America”

The parade will be hosted by actor, director, and producer Tony Goldwyn and feature well-known performers and athletes, including:

Jon Stewart

New Radicals

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic

Earth Wind & Fire

Nile Rodgers

Kathy Sledge

The Trans Chorus of Los Angeles

The Washington Chorus

The Triumph Baptist Church Choir

Andra Day

Kaitlyn Saunders, also known as The Skate Kid

Olympic athletes, including Nathan Chen, Allyson Felix, and Katie Ledecky

Skateboarder Nathan Apodaca, also known as DoggFace

The United States Coast Guard Band and the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon.

Dance Across America, led by director and choreographer Kenny Ortega.

Ryan Martin Foundation

“Our White House”

Actress Keke Palmer will host “Our White House: An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans,” featuring Dr. Jill Biden.

“Celebrating America” Special

Tom Hanks will host a primetime special titled “Celebrating America.” The broadcast starts at 8:30 p.m on Fox, ABC, CBS, and Amazon Prime Video.

The special will feature stars like Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Ant Clemons, and Jon Bon Jovi.

These celebrities witnessed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris making history.

