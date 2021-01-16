A lot is going on in Kim Kardashian’s life, but the most important thing has always been her children. Today is her and Kanye West’s youngest daughter Chicago West’s 3rd birthday, and there is no doubt she felt special with expensive presents and slime. Chicago is Kimye’s third child and was born January 15th, 2018- making her a Capricorn. Knowing the Kardashians, Chicago has an over to the top glamorous birthday party she will never remember in her future.

In the meantime, Chicago’s family has been sharing some never before seen pics to celebrate her on her special day. The toddler always seems to have a smile on her face and enjoys all the time she spends with her siblings and cousins. Check out some of the adorable pictures Kim, ﻿ her grandma Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, shared on Instagram.