Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are living their best life in Australia. The mother-of-three posted a series of photos showing nothing but crystal clear turquoise oceans, blue skies and mask-less hangouts that can only be happening outside of the US. In October, Hemsworth told Swisse Wellness India that “Thor: Love and Thunder” would begin filming in January 2021- so they may be hanging out in the country for that reason. Per Cinemabland, “Thor: Ragnarok” was filmed in Australia “at the behest” of Hemsworth and since many studios in the U.S. remain closed, this could be the films location.

The couple went with friends to Lord Howe Island, which is a tiny Australian island in the Tasman sea. According to its website, apart from sailing your own yacht, the only feasible way to reach the island is by plane. Pataky shared these stunning images of the trip on Instagram and captioned the post, “So great to come back to this amazing paradise!”