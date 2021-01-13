Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom is celebrating his 44th birthday, and his fiancée, singer Katy Perry took the opportunity to gush about her man and share never-before-seen photos of them. “Happiest 44th to my love, brilliant father of my Dove & a shimmering mirror that sees and reflects to me what I can’t yet see,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for always going back down to the mat with me and never tapping out…” she continued. “So glad my moon found it’s sun, love you whole world doe ♥️.”

Last year, Perry promised her fans to share intimate moments of her and her family, plus behind-the-scenes of her concerts after watching “Miss Americana” on Netflix. This documentary follows the life of Taylor Swift. “What really impressed me was Taylor’s documentary. She’s been documenting a lot of footage all along, and not over a tour or record cycle,” the “Firework” singer said.

There hasn’t been a date for the release of Katy’s documentary, so in the meantime, let’s take a look at the never-before-seen photos of the couple.