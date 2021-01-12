Katy Perry may have gained the COVID 30 during quarantine... but she was eating for TWO! The singer gave birth to her beautiful baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom in August.

In an interview for SHEIN Together, a virtual event held in May 2020 to benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, the pregnant songstress poked fun at her totally normal weight gain. “I might be gaining the COVID 30 ‘cause I’m eating for two,” she quipped. ”So every week, I’m like, you know, different.”