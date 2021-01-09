Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The first full week of 2021 is in the books... and the reviews - well, they aren’t the best. However, from New York to Los Angeles, the biggest names in entertainment and royalty aimed to keep calm and carry on. Scroll through to gaze at the best celebrity photos and sightings during the last week of 2020, as Thalía and more estrellas we love welcomed in 2021!
