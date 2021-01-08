For years Kanye West has showered (ex?) Kim Kardashian with extravagant — sometimes weird — and pricey gifts. From cars, jewelry, and a private concert with saxophonist Kenny G, Kardashian can say she has experienced it all. Now that they are allegedly spending time apart and are thinking about divorce after six years of marriage, we wonder if the 40-year-old reality tv personality would save all the presents in her basement, give them back or flaunt them as usual.

Although we don’t even know if we ever are going to see her rocking her 15-carat cushion-cut diamond engagement ring or the $8 million, 20-carat emerald-cut diamond ring West got her to complement the first one; there’s still plenty of exorbitant gifts we can revisit, thanks to the internet.

Find below 8 Gifts Kim Kardashian got from Kanye West