By spending so many months at home during quarantine, and with the scare of COVID-19, many celebrities have taken the time to improve their health, and they started by losing a some extra pounds. Take Rebel Wilson, Ayesha Curry, or Marissa Winokur... not only do they look great after losing the weight, but they feel even better, healthier, more energy and more self confidence. They took advantage of the opportunity that was given to them with COVID-19 and all those hours spent at home, many of them were spent working on themselves, to be stronger, healthier, and more energized! COVID-19 wasn’t going to catch them unprepared.