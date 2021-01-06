The star Kim Kardashian and the rapper Kanye West met in the early 2000s, although it took more than ten years, and two divorces, to be together. Kim was married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and to basketball player Kris Humphries in 2011. It was around this time that Kim strengthened the relationship between them. “Before I married Kris Humphries we talked a bit but our paths parted. I guess I had to go through that marriage before I realized what I wanted.”

After all the controversies that took place in 2020, it seems that the marriage of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is about to come to an end. Although the celebrity has done everything possible to save their relationship, several close sources have confirmed that they she is preparing to ask for a divorce from the rapper, whom she married in May 2014 and has four children: North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (2) , and little Psalm (18 months).