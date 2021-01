Jessica Seinfeld has never really been as popular as her comedian husband Jerry, but she’s honestly fine with that. Believe it or not the couple met in a gym in 1998, and yes, it was love at first sight. To top it off, Jessica dumped her first husband after their honeymoon so that she could marry Jerry, and now they have been married for 21 years and share three kids, Sascha, Julian and Shepherd. The couple came under scrutiny for tying the knot just over one year after meeting in 1998, but things between the two are going great. We must admit, that seeing people who make their relationship last through the test of time is quite touching. Is this goals or what?